One Proiect 16, A Subsidiary Of One United Properties, Buys Several Plots Of Land In Bucharest For EUR17M



One Proiect 16, A Subsidiary Of One United Properties, Buys Several Plots Of Land In Bucharest For EUR17M.

Real estate developer One United Properties (ONE.RO) has informed the capital market that One Proiect 16, a subsidiary fully owned by One United Properties, concluded a sale and purchase pre-agreement for the acquisition of several plots of land located in capital city Bucharest, for a total (...)