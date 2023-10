Wind Turbine Maker Nordex Gets First Order From Romania In Years

Wind Turbine Maker Nordex Gets First Order From Romania In Years. Germany’s Nordex, world leading wind turbine manufacturer, got its first order for Romania in years at the end of last month. The wind energy market boomed between 2009 and 2014, but then completely froze. Things are changing this year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]