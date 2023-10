Romania Factoring Market Overshoots EUR4B At Mid-2023, Up 10% YoY

Romania Factoring Market Overshoots EUR4B At Mid-2023, Up 10% YoY. The factoring market exceeded the EUR4 billion mark at the end of the first half of 2023, up almost 10% versus the year-earlier period, with domestic factoring operations nearing EUR3.5 billion, up 17% on the year, as per the half-year market survey conducted by the Romanian Factoring