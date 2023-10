Weidmüller Interface Posts EUR73M Revenue In Romania In 2022

Weidmüller Interface Romania, the local subsidiary of Germany's Weidmüller Group, posted RON359.5 million (about EUR73 million) revenue in 2022, up 13.5% from the previous year's RON316.8 million (EUR64.4 million).