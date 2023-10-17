Despite opposition's vocal protests, Romania's lawmakers pass special pension bill
Oct 17, 2023
Despite opposition's vocal protests, Romania's lawmakers pass special pension bill.
With more than two-thirds of the votes, Romania's Chamber of Deputies, as the decision-making chamber, passed the so-called "special pensions" bill in the form amended to fit the Constitutional Court's recommendations, Economica.net reported. The ruling majority admitted that the bill is far (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]