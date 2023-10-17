Garanti BBVA Leasing in Romania gets EUR 20 mln from IFC for green lending

Garanti BBVA Leasing in Romania gets EUR 20 mln from IFC for green lending. Garanti BBVA Leasing, part of the Garanti BBVA Group, has signed a new loan agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, in the amount of EUR 20 million. The funds will be used to support small and medium-sized companies in Romania in accessing (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]