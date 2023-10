Romanian minister speaks of quartz mining in Jiu Valley

Romanian minister speaks of quartz mining in Jiu Valley. Quartz production can be resumed and replace the coal mining in Jiu Valley, minister of energy Sebastian Burduja said in a press conference on October 16. The perimeters where such deposits were identified are owned by Banca Română de Scont and Astra Asigurări, both under bankruptcy and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]