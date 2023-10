Yildiz Entegre Romania 2022 Turnover Up 23.5% To over RON723M

Yildiz Entegre Romania 2022 Turnover Up 23.5% To over RON723M. Yildiz Entegre Romania, part of the Turkish group of the same name that operated the MDF plant of Oarja, Arges county, ended 2022 with turnover worth RON723.1 million (EUR146.6 million), up 23.5% from 2021, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]