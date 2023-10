Adidas Opens Store in Promenada Craiova, Reaches Seven-Unit Network in Romania

Adidas Romania, part of German group Adidas, has opened a 542-sqm outlet in the outer area of Promenada Craiova mall, thus reaching a seven-unit network locally. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]