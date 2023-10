Romanians Spent EUR2.5B on Foreign Trips in 2023 Summer, Double the 2019 Level

Romanians Spent EUR2.5B on Foreign Trips in 2023 Summer, Double the 2019 Level. Romanians spent EUR2.5 billion on foreign trips this summer, up 19% from last summer, in line with ZF calculations based on NBR data. The sum is double the one registered in the summer of 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]