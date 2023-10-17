French Air and Space Force aircraft arrive in Romania for training missions

A detachment of the French Air and Space Forces consisting of about 40 servicemen and three multirole Rafale aircraft arrived in Romania on October 16, at the air base in Borcea. The French military will carry out joint training missions with soldiers and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from (...)