STC Partners Completes Structural Works for Phase 1 of Quartier Azuga. Real estate developer STC Partners has completed structural works for phase 1 of housing project Quartier Azuga, located in Doamna Ghica area of Bucharest, and expects apartments to be delivered in the third quarter of 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]