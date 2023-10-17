Sibiu to host sixth edition of Youth Festival in November, over 100 artists invited

The sixth edition of the Sibiu Youth Festival will take place on November 2-12 and will bring together over 100 artists from Argentina, Chile, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Moldova, Romania, and Turkey. This year's program consists of a series of 40 events, including