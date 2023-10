Cinema: Canadian short film wins Animest Trophy in Romania

A Crab in the Pool, a Canadian production directed by Alexandra Myotte and Jean-Sébastien Hamel, won the trophy of this year's Bucharest International Animation Film Festival - Animest. The prize places the winning short on the list of Oscar-eligible films, as voted on by members of the