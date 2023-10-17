Survey: Majority of Jewish people in Romania believe there is still anti-Semitism in the country



Around 71% of the Jewish people living in Romania believe that the country is still marked by anti-Semitism, according to a survey conducted by Avangarde on behalf of the Elie Wiesel Institute. The survey, cited by B1tv.ro, reveals that 23% of the Jews in Romania consider that anti-Semitism (...)