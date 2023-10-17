European Commission’s CASSINI Hackathon to take place in Cluj this November

European Commission’s CASSINI Hackathon to take place in Cluj this November. The CASSINI Hackathon, a project created at the initiative of the European Commission to support entrepreneurs, start-ups, and SMEs in the space industry, will focus this year on innovative solutions for humanitarian aid in three areas: sustainable infrastructure development, strengthening (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]