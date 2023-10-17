Complice.ro: Corporate sales double turnover increased by 90% in the first 9 months of the year, reaching Eur 470,000, surpassing the total figure for 2022



Complice.ro, a curator and provider of experiences for individuals and companies, concludes the first 9 months of the year with a turnover of Eur 470,000, a 90% increase compared to the same period last year. This positive trend is attributed to the growing interest of companies in connecting (...)