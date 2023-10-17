Secure your spot for the Pan European Exec. MBA, a World-Class Dual Degree from the University of York and the University of Strasbourg, starting November 16th – Last month for applications!



Secure your spot for the Pan European Exec. MBA, a World-Class Dual Degree from the University of York and the University of Strasbourg, starting November 16th – Last month for applications!.

World-class executive education, two degrees from two leading European universities, three study trips, delivered in 8 countries, unique business networking opportunities, a truly international education experience, distinguished academics and business experts, diverse student body, flexible (...)