Sources: Government To Revise 2023 Economic Growth Forecast Downwards. Romania’s government will revise the 2023 economic forecast downwards but stick with an over 2% growth, more optimistic than that of international institutions like the World Bank or the International Monetary Fund, sources from institutions involved in drafting the forecasts said. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]