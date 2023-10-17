Meta Estate Trust Buys Five Apartments, Three Parking Lots In Parcului 20 by Cordia Residential Complex For EUR435,000

Meta Estate Trust Buys Five Apartments, Three Parking Lots In Parcului 20 by Cordia Residential Complex For EUR435,000. Meta Estate Trust (MET.RO), a holding company operating in the real estate field, informed the shareholders and the market in a stock market report on October 17 that it had completed the purchase of five apartments and three parking spaces in the Parcului 20 by Cordia residential complex. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]