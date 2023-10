Romanian aluminium group Alro seals new contract with Airbus

Romanian aluminium group Alro seals new contract with Airbus. Alro (BVB: ALR), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe, measured by production capacity, announced that it signed a new multi-year agreement with leading aircraft manufacturer Airbus. Under the contract terms, Alro will supply Aluminium Flat Rolled Products (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]