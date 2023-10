Statue of WWI heroine Ecaterina Teodoroiu unveiled in Bucharest

A new monument dedicated to Ecaterina Teodoroiu, a heroine of Romania who fought and died in World War I (WWI), was unveiled in Bucharest on Wednesday, October 18. Sculptor Valentin Duicu designed the statue located at 16-18 Panduri Road. According to the City Hall, which organized the event,