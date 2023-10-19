Timișoara’s plant nursery installation among nominees for 2024 EU Mies Award

Nursery. 1306 plants for Timișoara, an ephemeral structure that hosts a tree nursery and spaces for public discussions, is one of the nominees to the 2024 EU Mies Award, which acknowledges architectural production in Europe. The structure was erected as part of the city's European Capital of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]