E-grocery platform Bringo Romania changes CEO

E-grocery platform Bringo Romania changes CEO. Bringo, the e-grocery platform launched in 2015 in Romania, announced the departure of Cătălin Samara from the management of the company and the appointment of Florina Dobre as CEO of Bringo Romania. Cătălin Samara took over the leadership of Bringo in 2017. "The decision to give up the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]