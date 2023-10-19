easySales reaches Eur 648 mln in processed orders, marketplaces account for 66% of the total

easySales reaches Eur 648 mln in processed orders, marketplaces account for 66% of the total. As of the end of September, the SaaS platform for automated management and centralization of eCommerce activities, easySales, has reached a total value of 648 million euros in processed orders. Marketplaces accounted for 66% of the total, up from 60% in 2021 and 63% in 2022. Stores using the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]