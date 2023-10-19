 
Romaniapress.com

October 19, 2023

Heyo Club launches new influencer marketing platform with over 5,000 members and detailed profiling of each user, with a 50,000 Euro investment
Oct 19, 2023

Heyo Club launches new influencer marketing platform with over 5,000 members and detailed profiling of each user, with a 50,000 Euro investment.

Heyo Club, launched today, is a new social engagement and influencer marketing platform that brings together over 5,000 content creators and professionals from a variety of markets. It provides detailed profiling of each member, and according to the first tests conducted for companies that (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Technology Company HTEC Opens Engineering Center In Cluj HTEC Group, a global technology services, consulting and software company based in San Francisco, on Friday announced inauguration of a center of excellence for engineering in Cluj and is to expand to two other cities of Romania, Iasi and Timisoara, soon.

Infinity Capital Investments Subsidiary Buys Building In Bucharest For EUR4.1M Infinity Capital Investments (SIF5.RO, the former SIF Oltenia) has notified the local capital market of the latest transaction conducted by Gravity Real Estate One, indirectly controlled by Gravity Capital Investments and subsidiary of the Infinity Group.

Deloitte: Romania's new turnover tax increases effective tax rate to 20%-30% The fiscal measures introduced in the law for which the Romanian Government took responsibility in Parliament will have a significant impact, especially for entities subject to taxation based on turnover, where the effective tax rate will increase considerably to 20%-30% after the new (...)

Romania will have 350,000 prosumers by 2030, energy minister says The number of prosumers in Romania is expected to reach 236,000 by the end of 2025 and surpass 350,000 by 2030, said minister of energy Sebastian Burduja during the Climate Change Summit 2023. The minister also noted that there will be an emphasis on the idea of energy storage for short, (...)

Commissioner for Home Affairs praises Romania's improved border controls with Serbia European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson has recently praised Romania's progress regarding border control, migration, and asylum during discussions in Luxembourg. The discussions took place as part of the Internal Affairs section of the Justice and Home Affairs Council, organized (...)

Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024 English music star Ed Sheeran will return to Romania next summer. He is set to perform at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest on August 24, the organizers said. Tickets will go on sale at 10 AM on Thursday, October 26, Eventim announced. However, the prices have not yet been revealed. (...)

Romania plans to host the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Romania intends to host the 2026 edition of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 in Bucharest and Râmnicu-Vâlcea, announces Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu: "I fully support this initiative: Romanian sport needs major competitions held in our country".

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |