Embassy of Netherlands in Romania launches Water-Energy-Food Nexus poster competition

Embassy of Netherlands in Romania launches Water-Energy-Food Nexus poster competition. The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Romania, in collaboration with its partners, has recently announced the launch of a poster-making competition aimed at raising awareness of the critical Water-Energy-Food Nexus (WEF Nexus). The competition challenges students aged between 18 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]