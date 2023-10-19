Cosmopolis Plaza retail park opens north of Bucharest after EUR 20 mln investment

Cosmopolis Plaza retail park opens north of Bucharest after EUR 20 mln investment. Opus Land Development, the developer of the Cosmopolis residential project in the northern area of Bucharest, announced the inauguration on October 22 of a 20,000 sqm retail park. Through the EUR 20 million investment, "Cosmopolis Plaza has expanded fivefold compared to its initial area," the (...)