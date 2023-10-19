Startup Wise Guys business accelerator offers EUR 120,000 funding for sustainable startups

Startup Wise Guys business accelerator offers EUR 120,000 funding for sustainable startups. Startups focused on sustainability can participate in the business accelerator program offered by Startup Wise Guys, with funding of up to EUR 120,000 available, according to the Startup Wise Guys website. The program is also available for Romanian startups. The 10 startups chosen for the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]