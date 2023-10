Employers Put Over 62,000 Part-Time Jobs On Market In Jan-Oct, 10% YoY

Employers Put Over 62,000 Part-Time Jobs On Market In Jan-Oct, 10% YoY. Employers have put more than 62,000 part-time jobs on the market since the beginning of the year, an increase of 10% on the year-ago period, even though part-time jobs are still subject to the same taxation as the minimum wage. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]