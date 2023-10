US-Held Trico Wipers Ploiesti Expands Warehouse Space By 12,000 Sqm

US-Held Trico Wipers Ploiesti Expands Warehouse Space By 12,000 Sqm. US-held windshield wiper manufacturer Trico is expanding its logistics space in Romania by almost 12,000 square meters in Prahova County, where it already owns a warehouse. The owner of the space is industrial and logistics space developer WDP. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]