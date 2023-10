Finance Ministry Raises RON326M From Banks Selling Treasury Bills On October 19

Finance Ministry Raises RON326M From Banks Selling Treasury Bills On October 19. Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON326 million from banks on Thursday (October 19), below the targeted level of RON500 million, selling treasury bills maturing in July 2034, at an annual average yield of 7.22%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]