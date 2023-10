Genpact Romania Expands Foothold Countrywide By Opening Hub In Iasi

Genpact Romania Expands Foothold Countrywide By Opening Hub In Iasi. Outsourcing service provider Genpact Romania, the local division of India’s Genpact Group, is expanding its local foothold by opening a hub in the north-eastern city of Iasi, where some 100 people already work. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]