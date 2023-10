Auchan Romania Opens Its 7th Large Supermarket, In Bucharest's Tineretului District

Auchan Romania Opens Its 7th Large Supermarket, In Bucharest's Tineretului District. Auchan Romania, one of the leading actors in the local food retail sector, continues its development on the convenience store segment by opening the seventh large supermarket in its network. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]