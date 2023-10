Footwear Retailer Benvenuti Opens Store In Bucuresti Mall; Reaches 47-Unit Network In Romania

Footwear retailer Benvenuti, held by local entrepreneur Dan Pavel, has inaugurated the 47th store in Romania and the sixth in capital city Bucharest, within Bucuresti Mall.