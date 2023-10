Kaufland Opens New Hypermarket In Alba Iulia; Reaches 170-Unit Network In Romania

Hypermarket chain Kaufland, owned by German group Schwarz, has inaugurated its second hypermarket in the town of Alba Iulia, reaching a network of 170 stores in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]