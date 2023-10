Romgaz Announces Establishment Of Buzau-Caragele Branch

Romgaz Announces Establishment Of Buzau-Caragele Branch. Romania’s state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz (SNG.RO) on Thursday (Oct 19) informed the shareholders and investors that its Board of Directors approved the establishment of Buzau-Caragele branch. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]