Romania's construction industry reaches new record driven by public projects
Oct 20, 2023
Romania's construction industry gained momentum this year, by 13.2% y/y in January-August, particularly driven by public projects, data published by the statistics office INS reveal. Over the past four years - since before the COVID-19 crisis, Romania's construction activity expanded by 46% (...)
