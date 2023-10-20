Astra Vagoane Călători wins EUR 16 mln tram contract with Oradea municipality

Astra Vagoane Călători wins EUR 16 mln tram contract with Oradea municipality. Astra Vagoane Călători, one of the biggest players on the local rolling stock market, won as the single bidder a contract of RON 79 million (EUR 16 million), VAT excluded, with the Oradea municipality for the delivery of nine trams. The contract can be extended to 25 trams and a total value (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]