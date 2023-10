Romania to send over 230 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Romania to send over 230 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The Romanian government has approved the granting of humanitarian assistance to the population in the Gaza strip affected by the ongoing conflict with Israel. The aid consists of more than 230 tons of food and shelter items, such as canned food, rice, sugar, oil, flour, water, beds, blankets, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]