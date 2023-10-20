New Car Registrations In Romania Up 16.2% To 110,711 Units In Jan-Sep 2023

New Car Registrations In Romania Up 16.2% To 110,711 Units In Jan-Sep 2023. Romania remains 14th in the European Union in terms of new car registrations in January-September, 110,711 units, an increase of 16.2% on the year-ago period, 11,759 of which full electric and 32,597 hybrid cars, data from Romania’s and Europe’s carmaker associations (ACAROM and ACEA) released (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]