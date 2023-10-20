Analysis: Non-recycled packaging waste cost Romanian companies EUR 6 mln in 2022

Analysis: Non-recycled packaging waste cost Romanian companies EUR 6 mln in 2022. Companies in Romania that did not recycle their packaging waste paid RON 33 million, the equivalent of over EUR 6 million, to the Environment Fund Administration in 2022, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics analyzed by Clean Recycle. The amount is four times lower than (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]