Bitdefender: Scam emails asking for donations for Gaza target Romania

Bitdefender: Scam emails asking for donations for Gaza target Romania. A report by Romanian antivirus company Bitdefender has underlined that cybercriminals are exploiting the crises in Israel and Gaza to financially benefit from users' solidarity, with Romania being in the top 3 countries targeted. A few days after the Hamas terrorist attack, fraudulent email (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]