Romania plans to host the Women's EHF EURO 2026

Romania plans to host the Women's EHF EURO 2026. Romania intends to host the 2026 edition of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 in Bucharest and Râmnicu-Vâlcea, announces Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu: "I fully support this initiative: Romanian sport needs major competitions held in our country". [Read the article in Mediafax]