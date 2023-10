Romania will have 350,000 prosumers by 2030, energy minister says

Romania will have 350,000 prosumers by 2030, energy minister says. The number of prosumers in Romania is expected to reach 236,000 by the end of 2025 and surpass 350,000 by 2030, said minister of energy Sebastian Burduja during the Climate Change Summit 2023. The minister also noted that there will be an emphasis on the idea of energy storage for short,