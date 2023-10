Infinity Capital Investments Subsidiary Buys Building In Bucharest For EUR4.1M

Infinity Capital Investments Subsidiary Buys Building In Bucharest For EUR4.1M. Infinity Capital Investments (SIF5.RO, the former SIF Oltenia) has notified the local capital market of the latest transaction conducted by Gravity Real Estate One, indirectly controlled by Gravity Capital Investments and subsidiary of the Infinity Group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]