Southern Romania: Building where dictator Ceaușescu's trial took place to be rehabilitated for exhibitions

Southern Romania: Building where dictator Ceaușescu's trial took place to be rehabilitated for exhibitions. The building of the former military unit at Târgoviște Railway Station, where the trial of former communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu and his wife Elena Ceaușescu took place, will be rehabilitated, and its interior will be dedicated to exhibitions. The building is currently under the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]