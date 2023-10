SEVERNAV Signs Financing Contract With Energy Ministry For 1 MW Solar Power Plant

SEVERNAV Signs Financing Contract With Energy Ministry For 1 MW Solar Power Plant. Romanian shipbuilder Santierul Naval Severnav (SEVE.RO) based in Drobeta Turnu-Severin, has signed a financing contract with the energy ministry, within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), for the production of electricity from renewable sources. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]