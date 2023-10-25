Infinity Capital, With A 37% Stake In Electromagnetica, Seeks To Buy Remaining Shares From Investors In RON77M Offer

Infinity Capital, With A 37% Stake In Electromagnetica, Seeks To Buy Remaining Shares From Investors In RON77M Offer. Infinity Capital Investments (SIF5 – formerly known as SIF Oltenia), which has an ownership stake of 37% in Electromagnetica (ELMA.RO), a producer of electrical equipment and electricity, plans to buy the remaining shares from investors through an offer for which it is offering RON0.181 per share. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]