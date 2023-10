KeysFin: Romania's Pawn Shop Market Hits Record High In 2022

KeysFin: Romania's Pawn Shop Market Hits Record High In 2022. The turnover of the local pawn shop market increased by 23% compared to 2021 and was two times higher than in 2013, touching a record high, of over RON1.6 billion in 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]